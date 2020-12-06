General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

TEWU elects new national officers

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has elected new National Officers at its Extra Ordinary Delegates Conference held in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region to steer the affairs of Union for the next quadrennial.



The officers are Mr Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza, who is also a chief with the stool name, Torgbe Ametsikor IV, of Hoe Traditional area around Ho, in the Volta Region as the National Chairman, Mr Alfred Amponsah, the first National Vice Chairman, Madam Salamatu Mahama Braimah, as the second National Vice Chairperson.



The rest are: Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye as the General Secretary, Mr Charles Kofi Osei , as the Deputy General Secretary, the Reverend Bismark Akandi, as the first National Trustee, and Madam Fati Bintu Adamu, as the Second National Trustee.



A statement from the Union and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said.



The conference, attended by about 350 delegates across the country, adopted a number of motions including the Union’s monthly Development Levy of GHC5:00 across board beginning January 2021, the incorporation of the Women and Youth Committees of the union into TEWU’s structure and constitution.



The delegates also adopted proposal for a constitutional review conference in 2021, to meet the changing trends and deal with crisis within the shortest possible time.



Mr Kwadzodza, on behalf the newly elected executives thanked the delegates for the confidence repose in them and promised to ensure that every structure of the union perform to its mandate.



Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, the Secretary General urged the new officers to always put the interest of the Union first, in fighting for better condition of service.



He commended the Union for overcoming the challenges prior to the conference and called for unity to move the union forward.



Mr Korankye, was hopeful that decisions taken at the conference would be for the growth of the Union as well impact meaningfully on the life of members and the community in general.



Mr Peter K. Lumor, the immediate past National Chairman, TEWU expressed appreciation to all the relevant stakeholders for successfully addressing the issue of Critical Support Premium and the Conditions of Service for TEWU members during his tenure. He was hopeful the new officers would enjoy the needed support from the stakeholders to tackle outstanding issues like the payment of the GHC600.00; and the Professional Development allowance for the non-teaching employees of the Ghana Education Service to avoid any agitation from members.



Mr Lumor who spent close to thirty years in serving TEWU from the branch level to the national chairmanship position, called for unity among the TEWU front in order to have a strong voice to achieve their objective.





