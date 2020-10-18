General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

TEWU, FUSSAG protest migration of salary payment to Controller General’s Dept

eachers’ and Educational Workers’ Union

The Teachers’ and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association (FUSSAG) are protesting the proposed decision to migrate payment of salaries of university staff to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



In a meeting held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana, the associations registered their displeasure of the proposed mode of payment through a petition undersigned by leaders of the two groups.



Addressing the meeting, the secretary of TEWU, Zachariah Gumah stated that both groups in agreement request for reasons that warrant the change in the mode of payment unto the payroll of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



“All the unions are saying no to the migration of the payment of their salaries unto the Controller and Accountant General’s Department which is an already bloated system and for that matter we have resolved in a communique that we have come to present to our VC and on his behalf, it was received by the Registrar, a resolution letter. We ask simple questions, that what is wrong with the system now that warrants our movement to the controller and nobody is able to answer.”



Mr Gumah indicated that the government acted in bad faith when a sensitization meeting was organized by the Controller. He further added that such a move was illegal.



“A sensitization meeting was held on 28th September, which is in a bad faith because we were expecting due diligence by calling for a stakeholder’s meeting and not sensitization meeting, so we think they did it in a bad faith and the law doesn’t permit that. We are coming out strongly to say no to Controller.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.