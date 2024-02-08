TEIN members urge Mahama to choose Leslie Tamaklo as NDC running mate

Politics of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

Numerous members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) are advocating for John Dramani Mahama to choose IT expert and banker Leslie Mensah Tamaklo as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 general elections.



During former President Mahama's Building the Nation Tour of the Northern region, he was greeted by hundreds of TEIN members wielding placards upon his arrival in Tamale and throughout the communities he visited.



"We know we have captured his attention with our positive demand, but we are not relenting until he takes action," said a member of the TEIN group.



He added, "This is a sure bet Mahama can rely on."



What began as a demonstration by a group of grassroots individuals and members of the Eagle Eye group within the NDC to show solidarity to a man they regard as a grassroots supporter over the years, seems to be gaining momentum.



According to TEIN members, Mr. Tamaklo's academic credentials, expertise, grassroots connections, and loyalty to the NDC make him the most suitable choice for the running mate position.



"Mahama, choose competence over everything else," read some of the inscriptions on the placards.



When questioned about whether the TEIN leadership is aware of their actions, the demonstrators noted that many of their leaders support the call, which emboldened them to voice their opinions to the party's leadership.



Beyond his political contributions, Leslie Mensah Tamakloe boasts an impressive professional track record.



He spearheaded the connection of Ghana's first internet service through his company, InternetGhana Co Ltd. Additionally, he holds positions in other notable companies such as ElectromodSolar and DataMatrix Co Ltd.



Tamakloe's extensive experience includes serving as a World Bank Consultant on ICT for the NHIS Project and facilitating over US$ 10 billion worth of projects for Ghana’s infrastructural development.



With his background as a cadre from the PNDC era, his role as a special ICT consultant to GIFEC, his position as Board Chairman for Metro Mass Transit, and his involvement in election results collation teams for NDC since 2008, Tamakloe has established himself as a multifaceted and experienced candidate.



As the NDC eagerly anticipates Mahama's decision, support for Leslie Mensah Tamakloe continues to grow among the party faithful.