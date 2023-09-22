TEIN KNUST condemns Ghana Police for undermining citizens' rights to protest

Regional News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: Samuel Abokyi

TEIN KNUST wishes to express its utmost condemnation of the Ghana Police Service for their recent actions in undermining citizens' rights to protest.



We strongly believe that citizens have the right to register their displeasure through peaceful demonstrations, as enshrined in our constitution and other legal provisions.



Yesterday, we witnessed a clear violation of these rights when the police unlawfully interfered with a peaceful demonstration by beating and arresting citizens. Even if the demonstrators flouted the injunction, the police should have gathered their facts with evidence to sue them for contempt, instead of resorting to violence and unlawful arrests.



This action by the police is a clear violation of Article 21(1)(d) of Ghana's 1992 Constitution (as amended), which states that "All persons shall have the right to freedom of assembly, including the freedom to take part in processions and demonstrations...." the Article 21 of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and Article 11 of the 1981 African Charter on Human and People's Rights.



TEIN KNUST strongly condemns this act by the police and calls on them to respect citizens' rights to peaceful protest. We also call on the government to investigate this matter and ensure that justice is served fairly.



The voices of the youth should not be silenced. The economic hardship is severe and it is worth voicing out. The government has not been listening for years, and we cannot sit back and watch tyrants and poor governance destroy our country.



We urge all citizens to remain calm and peaceful in their quest for justice and to continue to exercise their constitutional rights responsibly. Together, we can build a society that upholds the rule of law and protects the rights of all citizens.