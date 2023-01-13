TECHAiDE and Implementers hold the maiden networking soiree on the SDGs

Regional News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: Jemima Okai, Contributor

On Thursday, TECHAiDE and Implementers held the maiden edition of the Networking Soiree on the theme The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), A Catalyst To Promote A Sustainable Future For All at the Tang Palace Hotel.



The Networking Soiree sought to bring together various stakeholders in the social development space and corporate groups to discuss effective ways of implementing projects that will impact the various SDGs.



The Networking Soiree brought together stakeholders in development, shared knowledge on the various actions taken towards the attainment of the SDGs, and the way forward.



With only 8 years more to 2030, this event was key as Ghana has a long way to go in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.



In the welcome address by Assistant Project Manager for Implementers, Miss Laurin Assiamah-Yeboah revealed that this year's event included how philanthropic institutions, as well as corporate Ghana, can partner to prioritize the achievement and support the acceleration of the goals and to ensure that we are success as we face the aftermath of the pandemic.







There were two roundtable discussions which had some stakeholders share their individual organization’s contributions geared towards the attainment of the SDGs. Also, the two companies awarded clients who are contributing to the attainment of the SDGs.



As a Technological social enterprise, TECHAiDE is ready to partner various development stakeholders to promote and accelerate the attainment of Goal 4 as they fulfil Goal 17 of the SDGs and Implementers on the other hand, assured the development partners that they are equally willing to use the experience and skills in project management to ensure that all projects committed by the partners are effectively implemented within time, scope and budget.