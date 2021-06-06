TB Joshua was treated for stroke in Turkey 2 months ago - Report

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

• A Nigerian online newspaper has said TB Joshua died from a stroke



• The official statement announcing the death of the televangelist was silent on what exactly killed him



• TB Joshua would have been 58 in exactly a week's time



New information coming in from a Nigerian online newspaper, The Cable, says that the famed Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua), suffered a stroke two months ago, and was sent out of the country to undergo treatment.



News of the passing of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have taken over news headlines this Sunday after it was announced through his official Facebook page.



While the statement from TB Joshua's page was mute on exactly what led to his death at the age of 57, The Cable reports that Joshua was airlifted via an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey to receive treatment after the stroke.



TB Joshua would have been 58 in exactly a week, which he spoke of in a video, calling for people to mark the day with prayer, fasting and remembrance of the needy.



"God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.



"As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”, the statement said.



The statement continued that Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.



Sources close to the late prophet say he died not long after he had finished a program at his church in Lagos.