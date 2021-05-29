TAIN District: 30 days countdown to census night launched

Regional News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

30-days countdown to the 2021 Census Night has been launched to prepare residents of the District for the upcoming national programme of gathering data on the population and housing situation in the country with slogan “You count, Get Counted”.



This years’ exercise which is scheduled to take place from June to July will be the first fully digital census with the use of tablets for data collection instead of the paper questionnaires as it has been used during the past years.



It will also use Geographical Positioning System (GPS) to capture the location of structures and employ interactive area maps for accurate identification and of enumeration and supervision areas.



In a speech read on behalf of the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh by the District Co-ordinating Director Mr. Kumi Acheaw said government continues to be committed to evidence-based decision making and planning in all facets of decision making in the country’s development agenda and that the census will provide us with adequate data to help measure, monitor and estimate the extent to which we have made progress on our national development agenda and to also measure the socio-economic status of the citizenry.



She urged all persons both residents and non-residents who would be in the District on the census night scheduled for June 27, to be ready to welcome the census officials and provide them with the necessary information for their enumeration to get accurate data for the district and the country at large.



The District Census Officer Mr. Eugene Ametepeh said from Monday 31st May to Wednesday,9th June is scheduled for training of enumerator and supervisors followed by listing of structures from 13th to 25th June 2021 and the fourteen -day duration of data collection starts the evening of the Census Night is referred to as the Census period from 28th June to 11th July 2021.



He said Sunday 27th June 2021 being the census night will be used as a reference point for all questions that will be asked in the census and appealed to the public to cooperate with the field officers for successful exercise.



On his part the Member of Parliament for the constituency Mr. Sulemena Adams urged the residents to corporate and participate in the programme in order to arrive at the accurate data that will help in formulating practical economic policies and decisions.



In his address the chairman for the District Census Implementing Committee Mr. Nicholas Kumi Acheaw said the Assembly will fully support the exercise because it will address the various data gaps needed for effective planning of sectoral programmes at the district level.



Information that will be collected on every structure, household and individual will provide reliable and disaggregated data to the lowest level of administration and geography including rural and urban differentiation which are critically needed by the Assembly for the purpose of tracking progress in particular efforts aimed at eradicating poverty and all forms of inequalities in the district and localities. He said.