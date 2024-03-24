System glitch caused March 22 power cut – WAPCo

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has attributed the March 22, 2024 power cuts in parts of the country to a system glitch.



A statement from the outfit on Saturday, March 23, 2024, said that its Tema facility was completely shut down due to a system glitch at about 10.30 pm.



It indicated that the issues have been resolved.



“The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has resumed gas delivery at its Regulating and Metering Station at Tema, Accra, after a system shut down. At about 10.30 pm last night, WAPCo’s Tema facility completely shut down due to a system glitch.



“Our engineers worked assiduously through the night, and we resumed gas delivery to our customers in Tema at around 6.30 am this morning,” Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager, Corporate Affairs said in the statement.



WAPCo used the opportunity to express its commitment to delivering on its mandate to the people of Ghana.



It could be remembered that some parts of Accra had extensive power cut on Friday after Ghana’s game against Uganda.



There were several complaints online with calls on ECG to release a timetable if the country is experiencing dumsor - rolling power outages.