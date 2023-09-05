Sylvester Tetteh in vulgar phone fight with polling executive over his choice of Alan Kyerematen

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An audio recording has emerged online of a private phone conversation between what is believed to be the voice of the Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, and a man said to be a polling station executive.



In the 2-minutes, 15-seconds audio that has been shared on TikTok, the MP, in a very angry tone, held no brakes in throwing insulting words at the other voice on the other end of the phone call.



Describing him as a fool and an illiterate, among others, the voice of the MP is heard sending a strong-worded warning to the polling station executive that he (the executive) should never speak about his decision to support Alan Kyerematen ever again.



While intermittently trying to cut through the anger-laced insults without much success, the MP further warned the other voice on the line never to speak about him or his choice, adding that even if he (the other caller) can have a choice, then he can also do so without any objections.



“I hate nonsense, do you hear me? Do you think I am your co-equal? Even as you are, you are able to make a choice. Let this be the last time from today that you will mention my name on the platform over my decision.



“You, an illiterate who cannot even write his name, you can even make a choice. Let me tell you, from today onwards, if you dare write or do any audio about me and my choice to support Alan, what I will do to you will not be pleasant to you. Do you hear me?” he is heard saying.



The MP further questioned the political knowledge of this person, adding that he should not ever meddle in his decisions again.



Sylvester Tetteh also indicated that if the other caller dares him, what he will do to him will not be something he can contain, and as such, he warned him to stay off his case.



“I am not threatening you… a fool like you… even you a fool can have a choice… even if you are older than me and you are misbehaving you don’t want me to tell you?



“Are you sensible? Have you been to school before? What do you know in politics? You can’t even write your name. even you have a choice. Can you write your name? I am telling you again that henceforth, let me hear you say anything about me and my choice of a leader and you will see what I will do to you. If you are a man, dare me and you can take this as a threat or whatever,” he added.



It is unclear when this conversation happened, but checks GhanaWeb has is that the conversation between the two men actually started in a WhatsApp group, following which the MP had to follow up with a call.



The source also told GhanaWeb that apparently, the man on the other side of the line also insulted the MP, although that was not captured in the audio shared online.



