Health News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Ambrose Edward, Contributor

Sykes and Partners donate items to La Polyclinic

some KN95 face masks and other medical supplies were presented to the facility

Sykes and Partners Limited has donated some KN95 face masks and other medical supplies to the La Polyclinic. This forms part of its campaign to encourage the wearing of face masks in line with its recently launched “S&P - wear your mask” campaign.



The donation took place at the temporary facility currently housing the La Polyclinic on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.



Health Safety Environment and Quality (HSEQ) Advisor of S&P Ghana, Ms Elizabeth Buckman said they are committed to helping the government win the fight against COVID-19.



“This is part of our company's social responsibility and a way of reducing the burden inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic”, she added.



Receiving the items, the medical superintendent of the Polyclinic, Dr. Ernest Quansah thanked Sykes and Partners for the gesture. He indicated that, the KN95 face masks which hitherto were in short supply will help the frontline health workers discharge their duties effectively.



The donation comprised 3 ply face masks, KN95 mask, Blood pressure monitors, Packs of Water, Packs of Malt drinks, Packs of Toilet paper, and other medical equipment and consumables



“This donation came at the right time to supplement the hospital’s supplies, so we are indeed grateful to S&P for this gesture” the medical superintendent added.



S&P has also donated 1,000 face masks to health workers in 20 hospitals in all 16 regions across the country.



About Sykes and Partners Limited



Sykes and Partners Limited is a limited liability company incorporated and registered in Ghana in February 2017. It has a fully indigenous composition at the on-set and aims to provide reliable and incomparable service in the areas of EPC (Engineering Procurement Construction), Asset Integrity Management, Engineering Consultancy, Project Management, and other Technical and Engineering Support Services (onshore and offshore) in the Oil & Gas, Mining, Power and Manufacturing Industries.



The core of their business is hinged on quality assurance and safety, with a very flexible business model.



The Sykes and Partners’ experience is drawn from varied backgrounds: technical, finance, operations, and more. This enables them to provide well-reserved cost engineering and project management to meet client expectations and needs.





