Swiss Ambassador to Ghana donates laptops to Ayikuma Methodist Basic School after winning NCSQ

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

Source: National Core Subjects Quiz

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Simone Giger, donated brand new laptops to Ayikuma Methodist Basic School the two-time Winners of the National Core Subjects Quiz (NCSQ) at her residence in Accra on Thursday, 9th November 2023.



This is to massively help in enhancing the study of Information and Communication Technology in their highly deprived school community.



Among the many things discussed, she passionately celebrated and encouraged them to keep being excellent in order to inspire many people in Ghana and beyond. It was super exciting and enlightening.



The students included Beatrice Fafali Adoli, Hannah Agyenkwah Amoh and Grace Enyonam Adu. They were accompanied by their Coach, Mr Nutsuakor Foster Asempa, Headmistress, Ms Esther Addi and the NCSQuiz Team, V. T. Albert Tetteh and Mr Kodi Zachariah Tei-Mensah. It was an awe-inspiring congratulatory meeting.



The National Core Subjects Quiz is Ghana's first-ever quiz championship based on the four (4) core subjects coupled with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to promote STEM and holds on both regional and national platforms.



One of its major goals is to give the students a conducive platform to assess and reassess themselves very well before taking the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E), with respect to how important the core subjects are when it comes to entry into the Secondary level of education.



The NCSQ is in its 8th year and registration of schools is in progress.



The NCSQ is powered by Verbal Transformers of Peace And Love Foundation Ghana and has Twellium Ghana as a major sponsor.