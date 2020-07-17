General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: GNA

Swimming in the sea won’t protect you from coronavirus – NCCE

Some people believe swimming the sea provides protection against the virus

The Effutu Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised people who think that swimming in the sea will protect them from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to shun the false idea.



“For one to stay safe and alive, they must strictly adhere to the laid down health and safety protocols and directives given to help fight the pandemic, which globally has no vaccine up-to-date.”



Mr. Joseph Abban, the Effutu Municipal Director of NCCE, made the call during the on-going campaign at market places, lorry station, communities, beaches and on the principal street of the municipality.



Mr.Abban said the campaign was to deepen public awareness about the prevention and management of the coronavirus, including government measures and directives to tackle the growing challenges of stigmatisation and to encourage the citizenry to adopt healthy lifestyles.



The programme was in collaboration with the Effutu Assembly, Red Cross Society and the Ministry of Health and the COVID-19 Logistics and Response team in the area to win the war against the pandemic.



Mr. Abban urged Ghanaians to change their attitude and join the fight against COVID-19 as a civic responsibility to halt the spread of the virus.



“COVID-19 is real, let us not play with our lives and destiny; your family needs you and Ghana needs you alive for us to work together towards the development of the country,” he said.



In an interview on the sidelines of the campaign, Mr. Abban expressed concern about the indifferent attitude of many people in the communities because of the perception that the virus could be destroyed by seawater.



He said because of the belief the wearing of nose mask, the observance of social and physical distancing and the washing of hands frequently were not being observed in the Municipality, despite the ongoing education to help stop the spread of the virus.



He urged the people to follow the protocols, eat nutritious meals and exercise their bodies regularly to prevent the infection.



Some fishmongers and fishermen in the Winneba Township appealed to the Assembly to support vulnerable individuals living at the beaches with PPEs.



They also called on the law enforcement agencies to administer the protocols with minimum force to help stop the spread of the pandemic.





