Swiftly reshuffle cabinet for party progress - NPP General Secretary to Akufo-Addo

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua, has called on President Akufo-Addo to promptly initiate a government reshuffle for the advancement of party goals.



Speaking at the party’s annual Thanksgiving service held at the party headquarters, Kodua stressed the significance of appointing new faces within the administration.



"It is time for some changes in the government so we get some new faces to continue. We believe that if we get new appointments, we will be able to retain power in the next election."



He encouraged Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs who are fatigued to consider resigning rather than undermining the party’s progress.



"If you are tired, resign and leave so the party can retain power," asserted Kodua, expressing concern about the impact of certain appointees on the party’s popularity.



He specifically directed his plea towards Ministers, CEOs, and MMDCEs, urging those feeling fatigued and not reshuffled to consider resigning instead of hindering the party’s progress.



"If you are a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE and you have not been reshuffled and you think you are tired, resign, don’t sabotage the party," Kodua emphasized during his address.



