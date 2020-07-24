Regional News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: GNA

Swedru GRA gives out 24,135 TIN to SME in Agona West

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

A total of 24,135 Tax Identification Number (TIN) applications have been processed and certificates issued to respective small and micro enterprise (SME) applicants by the Small Taxpayer Office of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Agona West Municipality and its adjoining districts.





Mr Abdul-Rahman Musah, Manager of Small Taxpayer Office (STO) of the Ghana Revenue Authority, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Swedru in the Agona West.



He said the mad rush for TIN certificates by SMEs came in the advent of COVID-19 and its over-bearing wreckage on economies, compelling the government to advance stimulus packages to sustain SMEs.



He stated that under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP) Business Support Scheme, the government has voted 600 million Cedis to be disbursed to SMEs to cushion them from the devastating effects of the pandemic.



He said “to access this loan one necessarily need a TIN, hence the huge crowds at the various GRA offices”.



Mr Abdul-Rahman Musah said over 24,000 TIN certificates had been given out from May to June to prospective SMEs in the Agona West, Effutu, Gomoa West, Agona East and Gomoa Central Districts.



He said the applicants and staffs observed the safety measures outlined by the President and Ghana Health Service against COVID-19 pandemic to avoid spread.



Mr Abdul-Rahman Musah said the recent surge in the acquisition of TIN had actually tested what he termed the ‘stamina’ of GRA staff in meeting the urgent demand by prospective taxpayers.



He said aside these, other Officers were made to undertake over time assignments to meet demands.



The Manager expressed appreciation to the staff and applicants for managing the hectic period and its associated stress imposed on them during the issuance of TIN certificates for the over 1000s of peopel who besieged the premises of GRA at Swedru.

