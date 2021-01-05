General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Swearing-In: Only GBC will be allowed access to main chamber

President Akufo-Addo will be inaugurated and sworn in on Thursday January 7 in Parliament

Government has announced that only the state broadcaster Ghana Broadcasting Corporation would be allowed access to the main chamber of parliament to cover the inauguration of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo.



It further announced that a media village has been erected at the precinct of parliament to host other media platforms, due to space and security reasons.



President Akufo-Addo will be inaugurated and sworn in on Thursday, January 7, in Parliament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He is the second sitting president after John Agyekum Kufuor to be sworn-in, in the same manner after being re-elected.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday Deputy Information Minister Pius Hadzide noted: “media personnel will operate within the media village that has been erected in the precinct of parliament.”



Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor-Botchway indicated that “the inauguration committee has been working with parliament towards ensuring a successful event.”



President Akufo-Addo is currently delivering his last State of the Nation address for his four-ear stewardship before his new government is formed.





