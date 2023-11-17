Swallow your pride, apologize to Charlotte Osei - Vim Lady to Ken Agyapong

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Charlotte Osei deserves an apology from Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Agyapong over sexist comments he made against her years back.



This is the view of Afia Pokuaa, alias Vim Lady, who insists that Agyapong needs to make amends with his controversial past in which he verbally abused multiple public personalities in the media.



Afia Pokuaa stated in an interview on the KSM show that Agyapong, having emerged as a force in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries, must start polishing his image to attract the confidence of the middle class.



"This is a time he also needs to work on his image, polishing his image, the excesses that people hold him guilty of, this is the time ...



"People like Charlotte Osei, I think that Ken Agyapong should just swallow his pride, go to Charlotte Osei and properly apologize to her," the UTV presenter stated.



She added that the Assin Central MP must make peace with "all the people he has made terrible comments about."



She also tasked him to purge himself of the dogged accusation that he has a hand in the murder of an investigative journalist who was killed weeks after Agyapong put his photo on TV.



What Agyapong said about Charlotte Osei:





In the lead-up to the 2016 elections, Agyapong said during the campaign that some highly-placed officials in government told Osei to “bring your buttocks in exchange of EC Chair position.”



He also said; "if indeed Nana Addo (the NPP’s candidate) wins according to the pink sheets and Charlotte Osei dares to rig the elections by twisting our arms in favour of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), we will not allow it to happen in Ghana."



The comment deemed misogynistic was widely condemned at a time when Agyapong had become notorious for attacks on members of the judiciary, pastors, politicians, security officials and people in the showbiz industry.



Charlotte Osei, the first female EC chair succeeded long-serving chairperson Dr. Afari Gyan. She had previously worked as the head of the National Commission for Civic Education.



She was appointed by President Mahama and sworn in on June 30, 2015. She supervised the 2016 election that Mahama lost but was removed after a petition ws brought against her management of the elections body.



She was replaced by the current chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa.







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:



