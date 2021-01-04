General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Suspend resumption of KG, primary schools – NAGRAT

Angel Cabornu, President of the Association

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) wants the reopening of primary and kindergarten schools to be suspended.



The President of the Association, Angel Cabornu, in a Citi News interview opined that pupils in the said groups are more vulnerable since they are unable to fully appreciate the COVID-19 safety protocols.



“Those are kids and I do not think they understand what is going on. Even we adults, I do not think we are abiding by the safety protocols let alone children that age. That is why I have some apprehension and worry looking at the age group we are dealing with.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has also asked for adequate provisions to be made to enable schools to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.



The General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, raised concerns on the need to introduce some guidelines to ensure strict adherence to these protocols.



“The President has made an announcement. The second level will be for the Ministry of Education to put in place all the necessary guidelines together with the resources that need to be deployed. The guidelines will include things like contact hours, duration in the schools and some kind of discretionary powers that have been given to the District Directors and Regional Directors. All those things are contained in the guidelines.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st coronavirus update on Sunday, January 3, 2021, announced that students at all levels will resume school, following consultations with various stakeholders.



Basic school students from Kindergarten (KG) to Junior High School (JHS) will resume their classroom activities from Friday, January 15, 2021.



Continuing Senior High School (SHS) students will go back to school on January 18, 2021, while first-year SHS students are expected to begin school on March 10, 2021.



Tertiary students will return to lecture halls from Saturday, January 9, 2021.

