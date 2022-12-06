Suspend construction of National Cathedral now - PPP chairman tells Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The national Chairman for Progressive Peoples Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu, has asked the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to suspend the construction of the national cathedral with immediate effect.



The project, according to him, is of no priority at this time of economic difficulty.



Speaking on Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo, the politician argued that all non-essential projects of the government must be put on hold.



“If you know you can’t pay your money don’t go and start any new projects, suspend all non-essential projects like the national cathedral. We’re in crises, this time that we are in economic challenges, and people are taking ‘haircut’, you are saying you are going to build a national cathedral. In this difficult time, does it make sense? Which solution are they giving to us as a nation, the executive budget should be reduced by 60% and they should reduce the number of ministers to 14 in total. It should not be more than 35, including deputies.”



One may recall that, on May 5, 2022, the president of the republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, delivering an inaugural Africa lecture at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, Dc, USA, said that the construction of the national cathedral was of high priority to him as president.



“I am a Christian in politics who is unashamed of asserting my Christian faith as part of my political calling. It is the faith and this belief in God’s power to transform difficult situations into beacons of hope that has animated my vison for moving Ghana to a situation beyond aid and putting the country onto the road of self-reliance and sustained progress and prosperity,” the president said.



AM/DA