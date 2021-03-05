Politics of Friday, 5 March 2021

Suspend Sammy Gyamfi to instill discipline in the party – Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu and Chief Executive Officer for the National Youth Authority, Ras Mubarak is calling for the suspension of the National Democratic Congress Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.



His call for suspension comes after Sammy Gyamfi's post on Facebook concerning the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and the leadership of the minority in parliament.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s Morning Show, Ade Akye Abia with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, the former MP said Sammy Gyamfi should be suspended to inculcate discipline in their party.



According to him, the leadership of the minority have come too far to be disrespected by the communication’s officer and hence asked that he apologises.



He said, “A national executive member does not have the moral authority to question the credibility of sitting members of parliament, especially in the way and manner that the national communications officer did.



“I take strong exception to that kind of language and I think that he owes them an apology and I will call on the national chairman to suspend him. They should suspend him to instill discipline in the party.”



He went on to say that, “Kwame do you know what Bagbin has done for this party? Do you know what Hon Muntaka has done for this party? Do you know what Haruna has done for this party and do you know the sacrifices they have made at the peril of their lives?” Ras Mubarak quizzed.



“But there has to be a house cleaning and that house cleaning must start from the parliament; it has to go through the branches, the constituency, and then region and to national. That has to happen and you see, we want to win power but we can’t win power if this attitude continues with such gross disrespect to people who have made enormous sacrifices to our country,” he emphasized.



Mr Mubarak further asserted that if Sammy Gyamfi is not happy with the current leadership, he should call for a new change of leadership in parliament instead of imputing their integrity.



“If some have gone to vote for them, all that you need to do is to call for a change of parliament, but you don’t impute their integrity. Kwame integrity is not something that we sell in the market that you just pick up and later cannot hold it up and when asked, cannot prove it, you can’t.”



“21 members went to vote for Hawa Koomson. Was Mubarak responsible for the 21-member that voted for Hawa Koomson or is it Haruna who went to vote 21 times, or it’s the speaker that voted 21 times? There is a leadership failure and we all understand there is a leadership failure and that is why some of us are boldly calling for change of leadership,” he added.



Ras Mubarak further reiterated that, “Kwame, we are not going to sit down to see our leaders feel disrespected.”