General News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Suspects in custody call relatives to bring them facemasks as police arrest 105 for flouting directive

Suspects arrested for for flouting directives on wearing of mask

There was drama in Tema when suspects started placing calls to relative to bring them facemasks after 105 persons made up of 9 women and 96 men were arrested for flouting the President’s directive on compulsory wearing of facemasks.



According to a statement from the Tema Police Command, the 105 persons are screened at the Command after which further action will be taken.



The suspects said to be in the age brackets of 17 to 64 years.



Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them.



Read Full Statement Below



105 PERSONS ARRESTED FOR FLOUTING DIRECTIVES ON WEARING OF NOSE MASKS



105 suspects have been rounded up by the Tema Regional Police Command for non-compliance of the Government’s directives on the wearing of nose masks as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.



The arrest is a move by the police to enforce the directives on the observation of the Covid-19 protocols.



The suspects, who were arrested going about their usual businesses regardless of the directives, were made up of 9 women and 96 men within the age brackets of 17 to 64 years. Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them. Some of the suspects called friends and relatives to bring them masks while under police custody.



All the suspects are currently being meticulously screened at the Command after which further action will be taken.



The Command wishes to use this opportunity to crave the indulgence of the general public to adhere strictly to the Government’s directives in order to curtail the deadly virus if not to totally eradicate it.



The operation was carried out in a four-hour operation around Tema Community one on 20th January 2021.



SIGNED



C/INSPR. STELLA DEDE DZAKPASU

AG. PRO

TEMA REGIONAL POLICE COMMAND