Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Suspects in contract killing case targeting Krobo chief granted bail

The accused, Simon Narhkorli and Asafoatse Kwabla Agah

A Somanya High Court in the Eastern Region on Monday, March 1, 2021, granted bail to two persons facing preliminary charges of ‘preparation to commit crime, to wit, murder,’ in connection with an alleged contract killing plot against Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I, Chief of Okuenya Adadlikuorsi in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area.



The second accused in the case, Asafoatse Kwabla Agah, 50, who is the Asafoatse of Suisi-Hiono in Kpongunor in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area and the first accused, Simon Narhkorli, also 50, a security man, were arrested by the Akuse Police after their hired assassin who feigned interest in the deal blew their cover.



The court presided over by a Justice of the High Court, Her Ladyship, Justice Mariam Saleh Sinare granted the two accused persons bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 each with one surety to justify.



The two are also mandated to visit the Akuse Police station every other Monday pending the final determination of the case with each of them depositing a cash amount of GH¢5,000.



Earlier, Counsel for the Second Accused, David Vandyke, arguing for bail for his client and citing the delay in preparing and forwarding a duplicate docket to the Attorney-General’s office, argued that Nene Kwabla Agah II ought not be unduly punished by being imprisoned for weeks on end whilst the prosecution decides which way the case should go.



He also cited risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the accused who is advanced in age was on a variety of medications, to plead bail for him.



The prosecutor, David Hodanu did not file an affidavit to oppose the bail application on the grounds that they were short served with the application.

Instead, he pleaded with the court for more time to liaise with the Akuse Police who are handling the case to forward the case docket to the office of the Attorney General for study and advice.



Facts of the case



The two suspects are currently standing trial before a Somanya District Magistrate Court for allegedly plotting to hire an assassin to kill Nene Olepeme Sakinor Nanor I, chief of Okuenya Adadlikuorsi.



Asafoatse Kwabla Agah, who is the second accused in the case and his accomplice and first accused, Simon Narhkorli, also 50, a security man, have been provisionally charged with ‘preparation to commit crime, to wit, murder.’



The would-be assassin who is also the witness in the case, Stephen Agor, also known as Thunder, reported to his would-be victim and complainant that the two suspects had contracted him to murder him to be rewarded with a plot of land and cash amount of GH¢20,000.



Upon receipt of the information, the complainant lodged an official complaint with the Akuse Police where a Detective with the Ghana Police Service was engaged to liaise with the witness and feigned interest in executing the deal.



Police picked up Simon Narhkorli on 10th February and Asafoatse Kwabla Agah on 15th February 2021.



The first accused on February 12 appeared before a Somanya District Magistrate Court and was remanded into police custody to reappear on 9th April 2021 while the second accused was also remanded to reappear same day after appearing before the same court on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.