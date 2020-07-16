General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Suspected water barrel thief tied to a tree and flogged; 2 arrested

Nsoh Adongo tied to the tree

The Police in the Upper East Region have rescued a 27-year-old man from a mob action for allegedly stealing a storage barrel and some stainless steel bowls.



The man identified as Nsoh Adongo according to the police who confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com, was saved from a mob attack at the Dorongo Primary School after a distress call was placed to the Police in the Upper East regional capital, Bolgatanga.



According to them, the 27 years old was tied to a tree with a rag with multiple marks of assault on him at the premises of Dorongo Primary School, with a large crowd at the scene including the assemblyman of the electoral area.



The victim was rescued and was rushed to the Police Clinic, Bolga where he was treated and discharged on medication.



Preliminary investigations by the Police indicate that the Assemblyman of the area Martin Adongo and two others namely; Atanga Atampugre and Abu Akanyela who were part of the mob have been arrested.





