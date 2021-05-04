Suspected tricycle thief lynched

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A suspected tricycle thief has been lynched to death at Nyametease near Berekum of the Bono Region.



Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, our reporter Sir Joe said the victim confessed to stealing the tricycle and promised to lead the mob to where he sold the tricycle.



He said the victim sold the tricycle at Dormaa Ahenkoro, but when they took him to the area, he told them that the person who bought the item was at Sampa.



The group then led him to Sampa, but the person reportedly bought the tricycle run to a nearby police station over the fear of being attacked.



The Police then asked the angry mob to hand over the suspect to them for questioning.



However, the mob said they did not trust the police because the case would not be resolved.



The mob then told the police they were going to hand over the suspect to the Berekum Police where he stole the tricycle.



But the thirty-year-old victim was found dead and abandoned in one of the communities in Berekum.



The Police is yet to make any arrest since it has become difficult to identify those who lynched him.