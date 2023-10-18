Suspected thief beaten to death in Ashanti Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A suspected thief met his untimely death after he was beaten by residents of Tafo Four Miles in the Ashanti Region.



The deceased was said to be a member of a gang of thieves who stormed the area to steal.



Unfortunately for him, he was caught by an angry mob who pursued the group.



Confirming the story, a committee member, Brother Emmanuel stated that residents in the area heard screams of thieves being pursued.



He claimed that the person died a few minutes after he was being attacked by an angry mob.



He stated that when he arrived on the scene, he discovered the deceased’s body covered in plantain leaves.



He claimed that the enraged mob could not reveal exactly what the young man and the escaped gang stole.



”They couldn’t say what the young man and his associates stole, but residents said they heard screams of thieves being pursued. Three of them were able to flee, but the one who was assaulted was unlucky. He was beaten to a pulp. He was not dead when I was informed, but he was dead when I arrived on the scene.”



When asked if thievery was prevalent in the area, he said yes.



"Just this morning, when the incident occurred, a resident who was attending to nature’s call returned to find her room broken into and a young man with her television and decoder,” he said.



"The suspected thief shoved her aside and fled before she could say anything,” he added.