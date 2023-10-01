‘Suspected’ soldiers chase headmistress, teachers into the bush over seizure of students' phones

Regional News of Sunday, 1 October 2023

Correspondence from Central Region



The Headmistress of Brakwa Senior High Technical School (BRASTECH), Mrs. Juliana Azazu, along with some school authorities, had to flee to the nearby bushes for safety when a group of men, dressed in military uniforms, attempted to attack them.



The incident took place in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District.



Disclosing her ordeal to the GhanaWeb, Mrs Zazu indicated that she ordered the seizure of mobile phones of students as part of effort to prevent examination malpractices and instill discipline among those students on campus.



According to her, one of the students who was not satisfied with the decision taken by the school authority went home to inform his brothers.



Four well-built suspects, wearing face masks, with two of them dressed in military uniform, drove two saloon cars recklessly into the campus.



They demanded the release of phones and threatened severe consequences if their demands were not met.



The headmistress and some school authorities ran away in fear due to the intimidating presence and power of the men.



She said even though they had reported the incident to the police, they are gripped with fear since all the suspects arrested by the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District Police Command have been granted bail without processing them before the court, leaving the status of the case hanging.



She, therefore, appealed to the police command in the area to speed up the investigation to allow the suspects to face the full rigors of the law.



The presence of the suspects in the community has fueled the insecurity in the area as most residents could not go about their duties in peace, the community members stated in anguish.



Meanwhile, when GhanaWeb got in touch with the District Commander, Chief Superintendent, Samuel Annan, he remained tight lip saying, "I can not comment on that issue," and proceeded to hang up the call.



