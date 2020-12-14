Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Suspected robber killed in fierce gun battle with police

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene while the rest managed to escape

The Ghana Police Service said its personnel at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region has gunned down a suspected robber on the Mampong-Ejura highway.



In a report sighted by dailymailgh.com, the police said the suspect was part of a six-member gang terrorizing passengers between Woraso and Sataso stretch at about 20:40 hrs on Saturday, December 12.



Given more details, the report said the Asante Mampong District Police Patrol team who rushed to the scene following a distress call met the armed men with two wielding pump action guns and the rest holding cutlasses.



One of the suspects was hit with a bullet after the armed men engaged the police in a fierce gun battle.



He was pronounced dead at the scene while the rest managed to escape into a nearby bush upon sensing danger, the police said.



Before the team arrived, four persons, onboard a KIA truck with registration number AS 9042-09 driven by Issifu Haruna have robbed a cash sum of ¢2,500 and ¢1,600 from occupants of a Ssangyong mini bus with registration AS 9181-13 driven by one Solomon Acheampong.



The police retrieved a pair of sandals belonging to driver Issifu Haruna from the backpack of the deceased robber.



Five empty cartridges were found at the scene, the report said.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Asante Mampong Government Hospital’s morgue.



Police have since intensified patrols in the area. It is appealing to residents of Mampong and its environs to provide credible information that will lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.