Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Suspected rapist threatening to kill me after being granted bail - Woman cries

A middle-aged woman [name withheld] is seeking justice for the alleged defilement of her daughter [name withheld].



The trader who is a resident of Kasoa says her 16-year-old daughter was defiled by one Saddick.



Narrating the ordeal to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, she said a trader came to her to seek permission to send her daughter on an errand.



But after several hours, she went to back to the trader to ask the whereabouts of her daughter and when she asked that she comes back from the errand, the woman told her she had gone to Saddick’s residence to hand him over his phone.



The minor when asked what happened said the suspect came to buy an alcoholic drink and left his phone in her care and asked her to bring it to him and also asked her to tell the operator he [Saddick] had asked her to bring his phone to him at his residence.



The victim in her narration said “Saddick asked me to follow him with his phone at Agbogboshie and asked him to follow him to his place. Upon reaching his place, there were two other young men in the room but Saddick asked them to move out. After moving out, he forced himself on me and had sex with me.’’



She said although she tried to scream, the suspect overpowered her.



Her mother further revealed the daughter upon her return from the suspect’s house disclosed she had been defiled and when she examined her, she discovered blood on her.



According to her, she reported the incident to the police and had the suspect arrested.



However, family and friends of the suspect are currently threatening her with death.



She told the host the persons threatening have asked her not to return to the market to come and sell or they will ‘kill me’.



This situation, she lamented has affected her finances and her ability to care for her daughter.



She said doctors have put the daughter on drugs, which are protecting her against any form of infections and are expected to return to the hospital for another test to determine her status.



The case she noted is in court but she is unable to afford the services of a lawyer.



Meanwhile, the suspect she noted has been granted bail and going about her business in the market and also threatening to kill her if she does not drop the case.

