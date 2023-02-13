Suspected plantain thief beaten to death at Ajumako Bisease

Regional News of Monday, 13 February 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 40-year-old man has been beaten to death for stealing plantain on a farm at Ajumako Bisease in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.



The suspect, Kwame Essel, said to be a notorious plantain thief, was caught in the act with his accomplice who bolted after seeing the owner of the plantain approaching.



Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that the suspect, early Sunday morning February 12, 2023, went to the farm and stole the foodstuff to sell to a buyer.



But the prospective buyer rejected them after the suspect failed to tell where he got the plantains from.



He then sold it to some strangers who had come to the town for a funeral.



Around 4:30 pm the same day, he went to the same farm to steal again but unfortunately, this time round, he was caught.



He was then made to carry the plantains on his head and paraded through the principal street of Ajumako Bisease while being beaten.