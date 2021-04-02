You are here: HomeNews2021 04 02Article 1222828

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Suspected mentally unstable boy defiles girl, 13

The Police has also begun a probe into the matter The Police has also begun a probe into the matter

A 17-year-old boy [name witheld] suspected to be living with a mental health condition has allegedly defiled a 13-year-old girl at Kasoa in the Central Region.

Rainbow Radio’s Kwabena Agyekum Banahene reporting the incident said the 17-year-old was caught in the act by a neighbour.

It has also been established that the boy has on several occasions defiled the minor on the blind side of her parents.

Parents of the victim he reported have demanded compensation from the boy’s family because they hold the view that if the case should go to court, the boy would be left off the hook because of his condition.

Some residents in the area claim the boy is always seen playing with minors, but it did not occur to them that he could be abusing them sexually.

The Police has begun a probe into the matter.

