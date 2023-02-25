Suspected farmer-herder clash in Ejura village leaves two dead

Regional News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: dailymailgh.com

Police at Ejura are investigating a case of murder after two people were killed in separate incidents Thursday night.



The first incident involved a thirty-one-year-old man who was attacked by unknown assailants near an irrigation dam at Aframso.



A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident. He has been identified as Umaru Idrisa.



He was picked up at his hideout in Congo village, following an intelligence-led operation. He has since been detained by the police.



The gun-wielding men reportedly shot Alidu Hamidu and robbed him of his personal effects. He was rushed to the Ejura Government Hospital and was pronounced dead by health authorities.



The police also confirmed the death of another man suspected to have been lynched by an angry mob.



The 24-year-old man believed to be of Fulani descent was found lifeless near the Afram river when the police moved to the scene.



His body has also been deposited at the Ejura Government Hospital morgue as police intensify efforts to identify him.



There are reports the two incidents may be linked to a reprisal attack in a suspected farmer-herder conflict.



The Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipal Chief Executive Dr Kingsley Osei led the Security Council to commiserate with bereaved families. Local media reports say there is growing tension in the town as the youth in the town threaten to flush out nomadic herdsmen in the area.