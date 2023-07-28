Suspected cable thief lynched, set ablaze at Abogiri

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A suspected cable thief has been lynched while his tricycle burnt at Abogiri, a suburb of New Juaben South municipality in the Eastern region.



The victim and two others reportedly went to the community Thursday night to steal electricity cables specifically copper wires connected to homes.



After cutting cables of two houses, luck eluded them when residents who have been on high alert over recent surge in cable theft, pursued and apprehended the rider as two other accomplices escaped.



The mob, tied him to a sign post, stripped naked and lynched him.



The victim is alleged to have confessed that they came to the area to steal cables.



A student bag containing books were retrieved from the tricycle. Cable and transformer thefts are on the rise in Eastern region.





According to the Public Relations Officer of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Seven transformers have been tempered within a month.



Out of the number, the thieves were successful on two transformers which they stole copper coil and other essential parts.



He narrated for instance that, a 50 kv transformer installed for streetlights at Oyoko Roundabout near Koforidua was stolen by the thieves on Tuesday



The yet to be identified thieves also brought down a transformer at Pampaso No 1 in the Suhum district, opened the tank, and made away with the copper wires.



A similar attempt was also made on Tuesday night on two transformers of the company at Oboma farms in Kade.



He called on Assembly members and community leaders in Eastern region to be vigilant and swiftly report any suspicious characters that come closer to ECG transformers.



He said ECG workers are well dressed and identified and mostly come with branded company vehicles therefore anything falling short must be immediately reported.