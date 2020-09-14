Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Suspected cable thief electrocuted

File photo: The suspect was found hanging in a mini telecommunication transformer.

The suspect who was found hanging Monday dawn by residents in a mini telecommunication transformer.



Clad in a ‘tie and dye’ T-shirt with a blue trouser and a polythene bag containing some tools, the suspect who is yet to be identified by the police, is said to have been seen a night before the incident roaming around the vicinity.



The police have since arrived at the scene to carry the body to the morgue, while investigations continue.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.