Suspected black flies invade Dawhenya

Regional News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communities in the North Dawhenya Electoral Area of the Greater Accra Region are facing an invasion of suspected black flies, causing anxiety among residents.



According to a Graphic report, the flies, known for leaving blood stains at the spots they bite on the human body, have left many affected individuals scratching their skin, leading to painful swells.



Areas such as Abbeykope, Miotso, Eagle Nest Estates, and Mackweon Estates have been affected by this unusual infestation.



The Assembly member for the North Dawhenya Electoral Area, Moses Nii-P Kutor, has already alerted the District Health Directorate and the Environmental Health Office about the situation and called for urgent intervention.



According to Mr. Kutor, the stings of these flies are believed to be poisonous, leaving victims with sores and other skin diseases.



"The stings of the flies we are told are poisonous and leave sores and other skin diseases on their victims," he said.



The residents, particularly children, are suffering from painful bites, disrupting their daily activities and even their education.



The District Health Directorate of the Ningo Prampram District has confirmed the presence of the insects in the community.



They are currently working in collaboration with the Environmental Health Office to investigate the issue and develop strategies to combat the infestation.



Fumigation in the affected communities is among the measures being considered to address the problem.



YNA/WA



