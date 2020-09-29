Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: otecfmghana.com

Suspected armed robbers kill Okada rider in Wenchi

The robbers killed the Okada rider and bolted with his motorcycle

An unidentified armed men have killed 20-year-old Illiasu Adama from Wenchi in the Bono Region.



The Wenchi Divisional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent, Mr. Thomas Edzorhoho confirmed the incident to Radio West Africa Nana Anfreh Damanta.



He explained that the incident happened in the night of 22nd September, this year.



Superintendent of Police, Mr. Thomas Edzorhoho said the deceased Illiasu Adama chartered by the suspects to Ampenkuro area a village in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region where the suspected armed robbers attacked and killed him and bolted away his motorcycle (okada).



He said the corpse has been given to the relatives for burial in accordance to Islamic rites.



The Wenchi Divisional Police Crime Officer said investigation is in progress to arrest the suspects on the run.



The motorcycle (Okada) with registration number M – 19 – BT – 1584 have been found at the outskirt of a Offuman and brought it to the Wenchi police station for safety keeping.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.