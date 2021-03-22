Suspected armed robber shot dead by miners at Denkyira Brenang

Regional News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

A suspected armed robber has been shot dead at Denkyira Brenang in the Dunkwa-On-Offin District of the Central Region.



The incident occurred on Sunday, March 21, 2020, at about 7:00 pm.



The deceased who is yet to be identified according to the Dunkwa on Offin District Police Command was part of a seven-member pump-action wielding armed robbery gang who hid in the bush and attacked miners on their way home at Denkyira Brenang.



An exchange of fire ensued between them and one of the armed robbers was shot dead.



His body has been deposited at the Dunkwa Government Hospital mortuary while Police have commenced investigations into the incident.