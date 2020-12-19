Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 19 December 2020

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Suspected armed robber set ablaze at Karaga

File photo - The deceased was said to be part of a robbery gang

An alleged armed robber has been burnt to death after luck eluded him at Karaga in the Northern Region following a failed expedition.



Reports say the deceased was part of a gang of five robbers whose attack was foiled when the Karaga community was alerted of their activity.



The armed men who arrived on three motorbikes started firing gunshots at a mobile money vendor, making away with an undisclosed amount of money.



The suspects then took off but the deceased robber could not start his bike as community members apprehended and beat him mercilessly before setting him ablaze.



One community member, Imoro Alhassan, is reported to have sustained severe gunshot wounds in the foot in the process.



Sources say there have been several robberies on the outskirts of Karaga but this is the first time the township has witnessed such an incidence of instant mob justice.





