Suspected armed robber lynched at Sepe-Buokrom

Regional News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A suspected armed robber has been lynched for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman at Sepe Buokrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.



According to residents, the deceased, 26, was found dead a day after attacking a pregnant woman on Thursday, November 23, 2023.



The pregnant woman in an exclusive interview with Juliet Mensah and Maame Akosua Gyamfuaa, students of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies revealed that she was attacked by two men armed with machetes while returning from church.



She added that she was rescued by a taxi driver.



She furthered that the armed robbers managed to escape after taking her belongings.



The Assembly Member for Sepe-Buokrom Electoral Area, Joseph Basoah revealed that some agitated youth in the area traced the suspects which resulted in the lynching of one of the armed robbers.



He stated that although they have no evidence of who might have lynched the deceased, they only woke up to see him dead.



"Looking at the scene, I can only suspect that the deceased was lynched, after the incident, some angry youth vowed to deal with the suspects".



"I do not know how and when this occurred, but I must warn that youth here are very annoyed over rampant cases of robbery, they have on countless occasions pledged to deal with the robbery suspects", he said.



The Assembly member called on the youth in the area to avoid instant justice but send suspected armed robbers to the police for the laws to deal with them.