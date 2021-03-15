Crime & Punishment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Suspected armed robber gunned down by police

The police gunned down the suspected robber

A suspected armed robber was shot dead by the police when he attempted to rob a passerby at Awudome cemetetry area near the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange in Accra.



The deceased, believed to be in his twenties who is yet to identified, has been sent to the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



One other accomplice is on the run and being sought by the police.



The Accra Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.



She said on Friday at about 8:30pm a man who was walking along the SSNIT building heading towards Obetsebi Lamptey Circle was attacked by two armed robbers who stabbed him in the neck with a knife and robbed him of a black bag containing spare parts, his mobile phone and GHs250.00.



She said the robbers later absconded into the cemetery and their victim rushed to a nearby police post for assistance.



DSP Tenge said the police went to the scene and combed the area but there was no trace of them.



The Police PRO stated that the police laid ambush, adding that the robbers resurfaced to rob another victim.



she said one of the robbers was shot but the other escaped.



DSP Tenge said the suspect was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead.



She assured of the police's continuous efforts to ensure that lives and properties were saved.



DSP Tenge urged the public to provide credible information to the police to clamp down on crimes in the communities.