Suspected armed robber beaten to a pulp at Mallam

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A suspect in an armed robbery was beaten to a pulp in Mallam, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region.



According to the details emerging, the alleged robber and one other accomplice approached a mobile money agent and attempted to rob her.



According to an eyewitness, the two assaulted the agent and stole her bag containing her money and spade.



A driver who attempted to assist the lady was threatened with a gun, and warning shots were also fired.



However, as the two rushed away, fate intervened and their car ploughed into a joint where a woman was selling oranges.



One of the alleged robbers fell and was unable to escape.



Some young lads who watched the incident raced to the joint and jumped on the culprit.



He was beaten to a pulp and suffered several injuries.



The police were later called and arrived on the spot.



Some people in the region have complained that some motorbike riders steal their valuables at night.



They claimed that walking at night in the region with a precious item on it is risky since you could be targeted and attacked, and your stuff seized from you.