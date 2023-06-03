Suspected anthrax outbreak: One dies and several others affected

Health News of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Upper East Regional Health Directorate has confirmed a suspected anthrax outbreak in Binduri due to the consumption of a cow that died of anthrax.



One person reportedly died from the disease, while suspected affected persons are being traced to receive appropriate medical help.



Therefore, the Regional Health Directorate has urged all District Health Directors in the region to be on alert and take steps to prevent the spread of the disease.



“On June 1, 2023, the Regional Health Directorate received notification for two(2) anthrax cases with one death in Binduri District following the consumption of dead cattle.



"In all, four cattle have died in the affected community. So far eleven (12) suspected anthrax cases have been identified and contact tracing efforts are underway in the affected community,” Dr Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi , Regional Director of Health Services, said in a circular to all district directors.



Anthrax is a recurring disease, especially during the north’s dry season.









