Suspected Ashaiman armed robber reveals names of gang members, details operational plan

A man believed to be a member of an armed robbery gang who have been terrorizing residents of Ashaiman has been arrested by the residents.



A viral video on social media captures the suspect being interrogated by the residents who sought details about the operations of the gang.



In answering the questions, the suspected robber disclosed the names of his accomplices and the operational plan.



He also divulged where they hide their robbery accoutrement as he begged the residents not to beat him.



Ashaiman has been in the news recently after officers of the Ghana Armed Forces stormed the place and abused some residents following the killing of their colleague.



In the early hours of March 7, 2023, soldiers stormed parts of Ashaiman in what has been described by the Ghana Armed Forces as sanctioned operations to unravel the persons behind the killing of trooper Imoro Sherrif.



Arrest of key suspects in murder case



The Ghana Police Service in a statement posted on social media, late Friday, March 10, 2023; confirmed the arrest of the main suspects involved in the murder of a young military trooper, Imoro Sherrif.



According to the police, an intelligence-led operation culminated in the arrest of the unnamed suspects.



“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023,” a police statement said.



