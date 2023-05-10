Suspect tells court how he escaped from Manet police cells

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Pius Anundoabil Ayoma, 23, a private security man who escaped from the Manet Police Custody shortly after appearing in court on March 1, this year, has told the Circuit Court in Accra how a policeman on duty aided his escape from Police cells.



Ayoma, on the night of March 2, escaped from lawful custody after appearing at the High Court and was remanded into Nsawam Prison Custody.



Appearing before the Circuit Court in Accra presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah after his re-arrest on May 4, he said a police officer provided him and one Godwin Klu, (2nd Accused), with a hacksaw blade in the cells.



This was after Ayoma, also said to be an Electrician, pleaded guilty with explanation to counts 1 and 3 – Conspiracy to escape from lawful custody and Causing unlawful damage.



His explanation to the court on count 1 (Conspiracy to escape from lawful custody) was that, the police man gave the hacksaw blade to A2 (Godwin Klu) and convinced him (Ayoma) to join the plot to escape.



He added that, the plan to escape was hatched by the police man on duty and A2 (Godwin) but he joined because he was going through severe pains and sickness.



For count 3 – Causing unlawful damage, his explanation was that, “it was the severe pain and sickness which compelled me to cut the iron bar.”



He, however, pleaded not guilty to counts 2 and four – Conspiracy to commit crime to wit Causing unlawful damage and Escaping from lawful custody.



Klu, who could not escape and is in detention is separately charged with Abetment of crime to wit escaping from lawful custody.



The court after listening to the 1st Accused, (Ayoma), entered a not guilty plea for him on both counts 1 and Count 3.



Investigate police officer



The court after remanding the accused into the Nsawam Prison Custody to reappear on May 22, 2023, however directed that, the policeman in question be investigated.



“The police must investigate the police man who abetted A2,(Godwin Klu), by providing him hacksaw blade to cut the iron bar,” the court directed.



EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, gathered that the said Policeman who allegedly abetted the 1st Accused person’s escaped has been detained by the police pending investigation.



Latest facts



Chief Inspector Danku who held Superintendent Yirenkyi’s brief for the Prosecution told the court that, the Complainants are Policemen from Manet Police Station Accra.



He said, the 1st Accused, Pius Anundoabil Ayoma and 2nd Accused, Godwin Klu, were remand prisoners in the Manet Police Station Cells.



According to the Prosecution, the 1st Accused is facing charges of Robbery and Attempted Murder at the High Court while the 2nd Accused was also facing a charge of stealing.



He said in the course of their detention, the 1st Accused person was committed for trial at High Court ‘5’ and remanded into prison custody and the 2nd Accused person was convicted to four (4) years imprisonment.



Hatched plans



According to the Prosecution, while arrangements were underway to convey the two accused persons into Prisons custody, they hatched a plan not to go to the prison but to escape.



“As a result, the accused persons broke the burglar proof at the cells window, caused damage to the wire mesh and tore the mosquito net, creating a hole for their escape,@ the Prosecution told the court.



The Prosecution said on March 2, 2023,at about 2:00am, the 2nd Accused attempted to go through the hole but his heavy build body did not allow him.



“The 1st Accused also attempted to escape but his trousers got hooked on the rough edge of the iron rod used to construct the burglar proof and was hanging on the window, but was assisted by the 2nd Accused by releasing his trousers from the iron rod and gave the trousers to him to wear and escaped.



“The 2nd Accused could not escape and was escorted to Ankaful Prisons to commence his sentence, whilst a search party was formed to recapture the 1 lst Accused,” the Prosecution told the court.



The Prosecution said, a combine team of personnel from the National Investigation Bureau and the Ghana Police Service picked intelligence that suspect was hiding between Shukura and Afienya.



“On May 4, 2023 at about 8:00pm, the First accused was smoked out of his hideout at Afienya and escorted to the Regional CID,” the Prosecution added.



“The accused persons admitted the offence in their caution statements and were charged with the offence and arraigned,” the Prosecution told the Court.