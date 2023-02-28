Suspect smears faeces, drinks toilet water in attempt to deceive judge

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Convict, Ebenezer Asare, 32-year-old who is KIA Truck driver, was standing trial at the Assin Fosu District Court for stealing and publication of false news against senior police officer, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He had falsely accused the plaintiffs of stockpiling weapons to cause mayhem in the 2024 polls.



He then started behaving abnormally in the witness box and while on remand in police custody, smeared his body with faecal matter and also drank flushed toilet water.



His unusual behaviour compelled the prosecutor, Sergeant Matilda Osaah Boabeng, to pray for an order from the court to send him to the Psychiatric Hospital for an extensive medical examination which the court granted the request.



After the medical examination, the doctor’s report indicated the Ebenezer was sound in mind and fit for trial.



However, he admitted that his action was a prank in an attempt to deceive the police and the court that he was insane in order to be acquitted and discharged since he cannot face the consequences of the offence and also does not have anybody.



After the trial, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted to a fine of GH3,600.00 or in default, will serve nine months in prison in hard labour, although he pleaded not guilty to the stealing offence.



The convict begged for leniency from the judge, Major Illiasu Iddrisu but his plea was not granted.



Background



The prosecution, Sergeant Matilda Osaah Boabeng told the court that, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, the convict went to the residence of the National 1st Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Smith Danquah in Assin Fosu, purporting to have a piece of very crucial information for him.



The convict identified himself as a driver of KIA Truck who usually travels from Budumburam to Assin-Dompim in the Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.



The prosecution stated that the convict said some NDC bigwigs had contracted him to transport firearms and ammunition from Budumburam to Assin-Dompim ahead of the 2024 election.



According to the prosecution, the convict added that the Crime Officer of the newly created Central North Regional Command, Superintendent Daniel Kwabena Darkoh, had been assigned to escort the NDC team with the alleged weapons to its appointed destination.



In a supposed confirmation of the claims, the prosecution said the convict gave the crime officer’s telephone number to the complainant.



The prosecution said, after providing the said information, the convict demanded an amount of GHS200.00 from the complainant for having volunteered such vital information which the complainant rightly obliged to the request.



The prosecution said the convict remotely promised to keep updating the complainant about the movement of the team transporting the weapons and intermittently demanded monies.



Meanwhile, all efforts to hear from the convict thereafter proved futile. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, he was spotted at Assin Nyankomase and was arrested subsequently.



The prosecution said further investigations revealed that the convict had gone to the Central North Regional Commander, DCOP Teye Cudjoe, with the same mode of operation that he had information on purported drug syndicates and demanded money to assist in apprehending the suspects.



The prosecution said the convict admitted that his action was to solicit money from unsuspecting people, including the complainant.