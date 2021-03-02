General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, Contributor

Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary of Mt. Olivet Methodist, Dansoman donates to James Camp Prison

The Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary of the Mount Olivet Methodist Society in Dansoman Accra has donated assorted items to the James Camp Prison at Roman-Ridge, Accra.



The donation exercise forms part of the organisation's Corporate Social Responsibility to reach out to the vulnerable in society.



Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary of the Mount Olivet Methodist Society, Dansoman donated both consumable and household items to the James Prison Camp, as a gesture of supporting their sustenance.



Items donated includes sack of maize, gari, sanitisers, toiletries among others.



According to Georgina Winifred Rabbles, President of the Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary at Mount Olivet Methodist Society, it was significant for the church to act as helping agents in the society.



This act she reiterated, would propagate the goodness of God to mankind and the world.



She indicated that, the vulnerable in society are also part of our existence and needs to be regarded with the necessary support for their survival.



The President of the organisation expressed their commitments to serve the community and gave a clarion call on other organisations and churches to emulate such benevolent gestures in order to draw more souls to God.



Giving further clarity that, Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary is an organisation in the Methodist Church that seeks to address the needs of less privileged in the society.



Receiving the donated items, Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Dorothy Agyei Nortey expressed her appreciation to Susanna Wesley Mission Auxiliary of Mount Olivet Methodist Society in Dansoman.



She assured them that the donated items would be used for their intended purpose.