Survivors of gender-based violence must seek psychosocial support - Psychologist

Health News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Peter Amadu Mintir, Executive Director of Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology-focused organization, has urged survivors of gender-based violence to seek psychosocial support



He said this would help minimize its effects on them.



He was addressing participants at an event in Tamale to commemorate this year's 16 Days of Activism Against gender-based violence.



It was organized by GH Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights Alliance and partners and brought together stakeholders to discuss issues of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).



Mr. Mintir observed that women, who experienced SGBV, were more likely to have suicidal thoughts and advised victims of SGBV to strengthen positive relationships and seek timely counseling services to stabilize their conditions.



Mr Ore Ayoola Akanji, Advocacy, and Learning Manager, GH SRHR Alliance called on the government to ensure policies and programmes meant to safeguard victims of SGBV were fully implemented.