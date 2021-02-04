General News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Survivors of Buipe-Tamale accident responding to treatment - Police

The Public Relations Officer for the Savannah Regional Police Command, Inspector Agyekum Owusu has told Nyankontoon Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the passengers who survived the gory Buipe-Tamale accident are responding to treatment.



He said the police received communication from the various health facilities that the injured admitted tp their facilities were responding to treatment.



Seventeen persons were confirmed dead in an accident which occurred on the Buipe-Tamale highway in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region yesterday (Wednesday, February 4, 2021).



The deceased persons were 12 males, five females, including a minor.



Sixteen out of the 17 reportedly died on the spot while another died at the Holistic Medicare Hospital at Buipe.



The accident involved two buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20.



They were travelling from Kumasi to Zebila and from Garu to Kumasi respectively when they ran into each other.



The PRO, in an update, said the survivors will recover from the accident.



He expressed condolence to the bereaved families, adding 25 survivors have had their families asked for transfers to other health facilities.



He advised drivers to drive with caution and respect road transport regulations, road signs and desist from acts that would risk the lives of passengers.



He further advised passengers to speak out when drivers drive carelessly because it would be better to arrive in peace than to arrive in pieces.



He asked transport owners to employ two drivers in their buses for long journeys so when one gets tired, the other would take over.



The accident he disclosed was caused by fatigue on the part of one of the drivers because he was sleeping behind the steer.