Surprising but interesting - Majority Chief Whip on changes in Minority leadership

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri has reacted to news of changes in leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament.



The MP who doubles as Majority Chief Whip said the development was surprising as much as it was interesting.



"A new leadership by the Minority!.. It's surprising but particularly interesting," he tweeted hours after reports of the new appointments hit the media.



The NDC through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce replacement of three members, the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader and the Minority Chief Whip.



The major change had to do with the replacement of Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson, the MP for Ajumako Enyan Assiam and Ranking Member on the Finance Committee.



Other changes and retentions



Other changes included, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



Party reorganization efforts



Party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said in an interview with Joy News that the changes feeds into the larger party reorganization plan that has seen the election of local level to national officers over the last year.



He said, it had reached the turn of Parliament where the party was reorganizing with the focus on winning the 2024 election.



Why Ato Forson in place of Haruna



On the specific reason why the NDC picked Cassiel Ato Forson (Ajumako Enyan Essiam MP) to replace Haruna Iddrisu (Tamale South MP) as leader of the Minority Caucus, he responded:



“We know for instance that going into election 2024, the economy is going to be the major battleground and so many of the debates and other discussions will focus on the economy.



“So, you better put your best man in the economy forward and that is what we’ve done,” he stressed stating that it was not for the party to consult before ringing the changes.





