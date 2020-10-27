General News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Surprise Ghanaians with a reputation in peacemaking - Odododiodio constituents told

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey-Vanderpuye and Nii Lante-Bannerman

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, has made an earnest request to the constituents of the Odododiodio constituency to build a reputation in peacemaking regardless of the existing notion that the constituency is a violence-prone constituency.



He made this appeal in the ‘Editors’ Take’ segment of the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun.



“To our friends at Odododiodio, when their name is mentioned, they should do well so that good things can be said about them. It is not right that the name of the constituency is associated with violence. Can’t we attribute it to something else like money or a good name? Should it be all about violence? I want to believe that the people of Odododiodio will confound Ghanaians going forward especially during this period going into the elections”.



He also called on leaders of the two political parties to call their followers in the constituency to order. “I will also suggest and submit to the parliamentary candidates and party leaders in the constituency to call their followers. When the leaders come together to preach peace, I don’t think that the followers will do anything untoward. And the police service must be prepared to deal with these miscreants who want to take the peace and security of this country for granted”, he added.



A peace walk by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) turned violent in Jamestown in the Odododiodio constituency on Sunday morning.



In a number of video clips widely shared on social media platforms, it showed supporters of the two main parties throwing bottles as well as hauling stones and insults at each other.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has released the list of election violence-prone areas in all sixteen regions of the country. The Odododiodio constituency has been identified as one of the flashpoints going into the 2020 elections.





