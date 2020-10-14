Regional News of Wednesday, 14 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Surge in teenage pregnancy at Tano North alarming

In the year 2019, the Municipality recorded 306 teenage pregnancies

Unprotected sex is contributing to a surge in teenage pregnancy in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region, research has indicated.



Report shows that more girls in the Tano North Municipality, some as low as 12 years, could not complete their basic education because of unwanted pregnancies.



In the year 2019, the Municipality recorded 306 pregnancies mostly between 13 to 17 years, 326 in 2016, 404 in 2017 and 437 in 2018.



Mrs Freda Prempeh, the Deputy minister for Gender, children and social protection raised the concern when she interacted with more than 500 pupils at a forum on Tuesday October 13, at Duayaw Nkkwanta.



The Gender Ministry with the support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Organised the forum to sensitise the participation of child right intervention, laws, conventions and protocols.



Freda Prempeh appealed to parents to collaborate with traditional authorities to monitor movement of girls in the area to help in the drastic reduction, if not total prevention of the teenage pregnancy menace.



She also advised mothers to share with the young girls the dangers of becoming pregnant at an early age without any proper care.





