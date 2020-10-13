General News of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supreme Court to decide on Ken Agyapong's contempt case on Wednesday

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday decide on the jurisdiction of the High court to hear a contempt case against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



The Apex Court set Wednesday, October 14, to allow Attorney General Department reply to an application by the MP.



The MP on September 17, filed for a review application at the Supreme Court to stop contempt proceedings against him and also quash the order of summons for him to appear before the court as the High Court had no jurisdiction to do so.



This was after he was summoned in court for describing the Judge a “stupid” during an interview on NET2TV.



According to Daily Graphic’s report, the “MP avers that his comments were not against Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni of Land Court 12 but was rather against a different judge in another matter at Labour Court 2, for which he said had duly apologized.”



It is based on his application that a five member-panel of the apex court Tuesday [October 13, 2020] adjourned the case to Wednesday, October 14, 2020, to allow the Attorney General’s Department to respond to the application filed by the MP.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.